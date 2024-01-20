Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) Cut to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. UBS Group currently has $125.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $105.00.

RVTY has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Revvity from $170.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Revvity in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Revvity in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Revvity from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Revvity from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revvity has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $117.60.

Get Revvity alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Revvity

Revvity Stock Performance

Shares of RVTY opened at $106.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.11. Revvity has a one year low of $79.50 and a one year high of $145.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.13.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Revvity had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $670.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Revvity’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Revvity will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Revvity Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVTY. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Revvity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,301,000. Onyx Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revvity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,243,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revvity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,189,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revvity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Revvity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $411,000. 82.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Revvity

(Get Free Report)

Revvity, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Revvity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revvity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.