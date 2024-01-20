Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.62

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.62 and traded as high as $2.90. Ribbon Communications shares last traded at $2.90, with a volume of 246,434 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RBBN shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Ribbon Communications from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ribbon Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.88.

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.76 million, a P/E ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.62.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $203.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.24 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBBN. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ribbon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,176,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $387,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,197 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 9,943 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,862,311 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,391,000 after purchasing an additional 35,132 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 16.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,493 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares during the period. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

