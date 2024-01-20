Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 449,630 TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 449,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,796,000. TKO Group makes up approximately 2.4% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.54% of TKO Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TKO. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new position in shares of TKO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TKO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of TKO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of TKO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of TKO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TKO. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on TKO Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TKO Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Cowen began coverage on TKO Group in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on TKO Group in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on TKO Group from $132.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.33.

In other TKO Group news, Director Steven R. Koonin purchased 1,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.80 per share, with a total value of $99,989.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,927.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Ariel Emanuel bought 12,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.80 per share, with a total value of $999,973.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,531 shares in the company, valued at $999,973.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven R. Koonin bought 1,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,989.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,927.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

TKO stock traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,056,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,674. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 60.13 and a beta of 1.08. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $72.33 and a one year high of $106.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.87.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $449.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.00 million. TKO Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.12%. On average, research analysts forecast that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. It operates through four segments: Media and Content, Live Events, Sponsorships, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company produces live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including broadcast, pay television, and streaming, as well as digital and social media across approximately 170 countries.

