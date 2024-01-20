Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Free Report) by 41.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 368,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,441 shares during the period. Establishment Labs accounts for approximately 1.1% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Establishment Labs were worth $18,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 11.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 11.5% during the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 966,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,289,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 29,135.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 81,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 81,579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Establishment Labs news, Director Nicholas Sheridan Lewin acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,180. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Raj Denhoy purchased 2,250 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.21 per share, with a total value of $49,972.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,167.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas Sheridan Lewin acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,180. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 9,250 shares of company stock valued at $214,053 over the last 90 days. 12.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Establishment Labs Stock Up 0.5 %

Establishment Labs stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,897. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.71. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.96 and a twelve month high of $79.88.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $38.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.84 million. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 467.63% and a negative net margin of 40.32%. As a group, analysts expect that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ESTA. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Establishment Labs Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

