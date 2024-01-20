Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $31.98 Million Stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 132,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,328 shares during the period. Medpace comprises approximately 2.0% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $31,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MEDP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,792,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,448,000 after acquiring an additional 35,121 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medpace alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medpace news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total transaction of $3,160,422.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,259,361.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total value of $3,160,422.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,259,361.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 7,871 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.18, for a total value of $2,142,328.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,613,986 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,014,709.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,391 shares of company stock worth $58,708,131 in the last ninety days. 25.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medpace in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Medpace from $302.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Medpace

Medpace Stock Performance

MEDP traded up $4.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $295.70. 155,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,167. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.57. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 1.33. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.00 and a 1 year high of $317.57.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $492.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.79 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 68.48% and a net margin of 15.33%. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.