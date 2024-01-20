Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,669 shares during the period. XPO accounts for about 1.4% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.26% of XPO worth $22,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in XPO by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 220,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,496,000 after purchasing an additional 23,560 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in XPO by 3.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in XPO by 21.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in XPO by 37.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of XPO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XPO traded up $1.46 on Friday, hitting $84.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,024,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,390. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 273.90, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.05. XPO, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.02 and a 52-week high of $90.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.24. XPO had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 33.40%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on XPO from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of XPO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of XPO from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of XPO from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on XPO from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.86.

In related news, Director J Wes Frye acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.71 per share, for a total transaction of $119,565.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,130. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About XPO

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

