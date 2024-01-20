Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Purchases 61,680 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 968,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,680 shares during the period. Pacira BioSciences comprises approximately 1.9% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 2.09% of Pacira BioSciences worth $29,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 310.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.44.

Pacira BioSciences Trading Up 0.3 %

Pacira BioSciences stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.84. The stock had a trading volume of 306,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,516. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.93 and a 52-week high of $48.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 353.78 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.43 and a 200 day moving average of $32.65.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $163.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.83 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 1.05%. On average, analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

