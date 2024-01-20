Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 16,491 Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its holdings in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 757,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,491 shares during the quarter. Doximity makes up approximately 1.0% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.39% of Doximity worth $16,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Doximity by 96.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,688,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,235,837 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Doximity by 13.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,652,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,328 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Doximity by 50.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,599,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,439 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Doximity by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,456,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,106,000 after purchasing an additional 53,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Doximity by 83.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,176,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,979 shares during the last quarter. 54.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on DOCS shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Doximity from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Doximity from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Doximity from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Doximity from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Doximity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.09.

Shares of DOCS stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.52. 1,733,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,450,523. Doximity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.71 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 52.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.19.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Doximity had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $113.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.19 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $61,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,397.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

