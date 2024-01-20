Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Market Capitalization Achieves $870,555.05

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $870,555.05 and approximately $35,052.50 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005419 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00018760 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00016660 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,643.68 or 1.00028560 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00011366 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.42 or 0.00222001 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004798 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000070 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00174114 USD and is up 20.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $32,005.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.