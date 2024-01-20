Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.86.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RSKD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Riskified from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Riskified in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down from $5.75) on shares of Riskified in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays cut Riskified from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Riskified stock opened at $4.37 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.36. The company has a market cap of $713.25 million, a P/E ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 1.30. Riskified has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $6.73.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $71.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.19 million. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 23.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Riskified will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Riskified by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 496,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 30,581 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Riskified by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 15,432 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Riskified by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 10,588 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Riskified by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 163,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 70,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000. 31.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Riskified Ltd. develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; and PSD2, an optimize product` that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

