Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAX) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAX – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.47 and last traded at $20.44. 1,105 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 2,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.36.

Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF stock. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 288,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,878,000. Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF accounts for approximately 6.5% of Cohanzick Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cohanzick Management LLC owned about 24.64% of Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF

The Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (SPAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed fund of small-cap, US-listed SPACs the advisor expects to experience a spike in price in the future. SPAX was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by Robinson.

