Rollins (NYSE:ROL) & MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies (NYSE:MRM) Financial Survey

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) and MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies (NYSE:MRM) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Rollins and MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rollins 0 1 6 0 2.86 MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rollins presently has a consensus price target of $49.14, indicating a potential upside of 11.37%. Given Rollins’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Rollins is more favorable than MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rollins $2.70 billion 7.92 $368.60 million $0.83 53.16 MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies $53.25 million 0.55 $1.15 million N/A N/A

This table compares Rollins and MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Rollins has higher revenue and earnings than MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Rollins and MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rollins 13.77% 33.81% 17.80% MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.0% of Rollins shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Rollins shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.2% of MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Rollins has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rollins beats MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rollins

(Get Free Report)

Rollins, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife. It also provides workplace pest control solutions for customers across various end markets, such as healthcare, foodservice, and logistics. In addition, the company offers termite protection services and ancillary services. It serves clients directly, as well as through franchisee operations. Rollins, Inc. was incorporated in 1948 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies

(Get Free Report)

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. provides holistic healthcare services in Japan. It operates in three segments: Relaxation Salon, Digital Preventative Healthcare, and Luxury Beauty. The Relaxation Salon segment owns and franchises relaxation salons, which provide finger-pressure style bodywork therapy, stretch therapy, and posture and joint alignment, as well as physical therapy elements; and various individual services, including anti-fatigue therapy, athletic support therapy, slim-down therapy, and reflexology. This segment operates relaxation salons under the Re.Ra.Ku and Ruam Ruam brands. The Digital Preventative Healthcare segment offers government-sponsored Specific Health Guidance program, utilizing Lav, an on-demand health monitoring smartphone application and MOTHER Bracelet for fitness applications; and preventative healthcare services utilizing nutritionists and health nurses. The Luxury Beauty segment manages and operates hair salons under the ZACC brand name. MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. also operates Re.Ra.Ku College that offers continuing training for franchise owners, home office staff, and salon staff covering topics, such as customer service, salon operations, and relaxation techniques. The company was formerly known as MEDIROM Inc. and changed its name to MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. in March 2020. MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

