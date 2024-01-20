Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Bought by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $332,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 157.6% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 3,577 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 45,171 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,102,000 after buying an additional 5,549 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,790 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Ross Stores by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $137.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.00 and a 52-week high of $139.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.58. The company has a market capitalization of $46.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 38.83%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.05.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

