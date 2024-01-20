Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target to C$184.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$187.00 to C$184.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CJT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$125.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Cormark cut their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$117.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$170.00 to C$155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Laurentian raised shares of Cargojet from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$102.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cargojet currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$144.00.

CJT stock opened at C$120.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$108.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$98.32. Cargojet has a one year low of C$76.50 and a one year high of C$135.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C($0.55). The company had revenue of C$214.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$218.75 million. Cargojet had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 8.13%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cargojet will post 3.0841734 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Cargojet’s payout ratio is 29.17%.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

