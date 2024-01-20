RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Holdings Cut by Islay Capital Management LLC

Islay Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 28.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in RTX in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 136.5% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RTX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of RTX in a report on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. DZ Bank lowered shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.06.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.53. 7,509,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,823,433. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.74. The firm has a market cap of $122.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.91. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

