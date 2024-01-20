RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,061 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in RTX were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.3% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 17.6% in the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 7.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 123,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,872,000 after buying an additional 8,362 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 82.0% in the third quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 98,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,764,000 after buying an additional 44,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Bank boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 4.0% in the third quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $85.49 on Friday. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.76, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on RTX in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.06.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

