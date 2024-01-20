RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $4,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in shares of RTX by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,918,000 after buying an additional 156,550 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of RTX by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of RTX by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RTX by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 12,316 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in RTX by 1.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.06.

Shares of RTX opened at $85.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.74. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.76, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.91.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

