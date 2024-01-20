RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Quantum Private Wealth LLC

Quantum Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. B&D White Capital Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,186,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of RTX by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX by 325.7% in the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 110,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,785,000 after buying an additional 84,232 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $85.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.74. The company has a market capitalization of $122.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.91.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on RTX. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on shares of RTX in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.06.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

