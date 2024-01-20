RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RXST. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on RxSight from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of RxSight in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of RxSight from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on RxSight in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, RxSight currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.13.

Shares of NASDAQ RXST opened at $45.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.48 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.04. RxSight has a 52-week low of $12.18 and a 52-week high of $47.88.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.81 million. RxSight had a negative return on equity of 39.77% and a negative net margin of 71.87%. Equities research analysts anticipate that RxSight will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Shweta Maniar sold 6,399 shares of RxSight stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total transaction of $292,562.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,583.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Shweta Maniar sold 6,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total transaction of $292,562.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,583.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Weinberg sold 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $51,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 339,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,599,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 503,154 shares of company stock valued at $17,660,338 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RxSight by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RxSight in the third quarter valued at $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of RxSight in the second quarter valued at $62,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of RxSight by 413.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in RxSight during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. 66.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RxSight, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

