Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $113.67.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties Price Performance

Ryman Hospitality Properties Increases Dividend

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $113.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a fifty-two week low of $77.18 and a fifty-two week high of $114.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.93. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.58%.

Insider Activity at Ryman Hospitality Properties

In related news, Chairman Colin V. Reed sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.84, for a total value of $1,452,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 301,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,188,931.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Colin V. Reed sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.84, for a total transaction of $1,452,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 301,414 shares in the company, valued at $29,188,931.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $151,289.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,807 shares in the company, valued at $3,706,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,380 shares of company stock valued at $3,054,689. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 667.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.