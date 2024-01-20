Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Hits New 12-Month High at $46.56

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.56 and last traded at $46.56, with a volume of 104665 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.26.
Separately, UBS Group lowered Safran from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th.
Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones; and offers maintenance, repair, and overhaul services, as well as sells spare parts.
