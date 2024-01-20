Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Buys 14,685 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,685 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC now owns 200,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,063,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $971,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSV traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $76.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,665,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,671. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.61 and a fifty-two week high of $77.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.70.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

