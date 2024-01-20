Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Purchases 29,408 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,408 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up 5.9% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MBS ETF worth $20,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 45.9% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.69. 2,166,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,300,058. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $85.28 and a one year high of $96.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.86.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2757 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

