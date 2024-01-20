Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Purchases New Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 162,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,759,000. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 3.3% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 77.6% during the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS USMV traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.38. 2,303,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.10 and a 200-day moving average of $75.02.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

