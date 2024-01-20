Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $4,046,550.00 in Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.77, for a total transaction of $4,046,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,791,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,720,442,851.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 18th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.01, for a total transaction of $4,110,150.00.

On Friday, January 12th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.69, for a total transaction of $4,090,350.00.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total transaction of $3,963,600.00.

On Monday, January 8th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.59, for a total transaction of $3,878,850.00.

On Thursday, January 4th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total transaction of $3,774,150.00.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.24, for a total transaction of $3,843,600.00.

On Thursday, December 28th, Marc Benioff sold 265,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.15, for a total transaction of $70,529,750.00.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.58, for a total transaction of $3,983,700.00.

On Thursday, December 21st, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.08, for a total transaction of $3,991,200.00.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.98, for a total transaction of $3,974,700.00.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $281.12 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.30 and a 52-week high of $282.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $251.39 and a 200-day moving average of $226.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $266.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,856 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 20,337 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after buying an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,831 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

