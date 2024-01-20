Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Position Raised by Crumly & Associates Inc.

Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,547 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the third quarter worth $39,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Wolfe Research raised Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $252.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.36.

Salesforce Price Performance

NYSE CRM traded up $6.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $280.88. 7,413,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,994,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $251.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.07. The company has a market cap of $271.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.30 and a 1-year high of $282.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total value of $2,949,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,086,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,543,682.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $102,494.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,445,536.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total value of $2,949,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,086,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,966,543,682.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,101,206 shares of company stock valued at $273,403,451 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

