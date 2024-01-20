Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Lifted to “Buy” at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. HC Wainwright currently has $12.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Sana Biotechnology’s FY2027 earnings at ($0.80) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.

Separately, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Sana Biotechnology from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sana Biotechnology currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.40.

Sana Biotechnology stock opened at $5.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.64. Sana Biotechnology has a one year low of $2.74 and a one year high of $9.15. The stock has a market cap of $997.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.22.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sana Biotechnology will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 59.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the third quarter worth about $52,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 72.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 74.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares during the period. 68.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

