Sapphire (SAPP) Price Hits $0.0084 on Major Exchanges

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $13.50 million and $4,965.50 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sapphire has traded 41.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,465.59 or 0.05922369 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.56 or 0.00078201 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00027136 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00015595 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00023158 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00007007 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000412 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,619,235,610 coins and its circulating supply is 1,598,558,988 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

Telegram Discord

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

