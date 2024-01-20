Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

SLB stock opened at $49.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.65. Schlumberger has a 1 year low of $42.73 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.51.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.60%.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schlumberger

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $336,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,806,917.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $28,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,664,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,925 shares of company stock worth $1,398,229 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 145.4% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,613,860,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.36.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

