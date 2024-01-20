Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

SLB opened at $49.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.41 and a 200 day moving average of $55.51. Schlumberger has a 52-week low of $42.73 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $70.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $352,974.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,979.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $336,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,806,917.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $352,974.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,979.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,925 shares of company stock worth $1,398,229 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 572.9% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 99,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 85,118 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 232.4% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SLB. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.36.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

