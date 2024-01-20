Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.
SLB opened at $49.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.41 and a 200 day moving average of $55.51. Schlumberger has a 52-week low of $42.73 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $70.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.65.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.60%.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 572.9% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 99,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 85,118 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 232.4% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research firms have issued reports on SLB. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.36.
Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.
