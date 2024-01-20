Schroder European Real Estate Inv Trust (LON:SERE) Trading Down 1.4%

Schroder European Real Estate Inv Trust (LON:SERE – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 68 ($0.87) and last traded at GBX 68 ($0.87). 852,899 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 512% from the average session volume of 139,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69 ($0.88).

Schroder European Real Estate Inv Trust Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.12, a quick ratio of 9.26 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of £92.55 million, a PE ratio of -1,727.50 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 68.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 70.72.

Schroder European Real Estate Inv Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of €0.01 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. Schroder European Real Estate Inv Trust’s payout ratio is -15,000.00%.

About Schroder European Real Estate Inv Trust

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust plc is a UK closed-ended real estate investment company incorporated on 9 January 2015. Its investment manager is Schroder Real Estate Investment Management Limited. It invests in European growth cities, specifically institutional quality, income-producing commercial real estate in major Continental European cities and regions.

