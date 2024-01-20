Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Stake Decreased by Your Advocates Ltd. LLP

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP cut its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 364,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,335 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for 12.2% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP owned 0.18% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $20,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2,886.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 109.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

FNDX opened at $61.83 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $51.90 and a one year high of $62.20. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.29.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

