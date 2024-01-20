Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Position Trimmed by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carlson Capital Management grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 27,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $56.20 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $44.57 and a 52-week high of $56.23. The firm has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.26.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

