Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is JNBA Financial Advisors’ 5th Largest Position

JNBA Financial Advisors lowered its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 522,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,366 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 4.6% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. JNBA Financial Advisors owned about 0.08% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $36,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Fortune 45 LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 9,564 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 17,526 shares in the last quarter.

Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,095,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,243,323. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $78.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.96.

Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

