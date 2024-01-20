Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by Islay Capital Management LLC

Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 29.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,210 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 5.2% of Islay Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $8,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,523,000 after buying an additional 52,604,309 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,351 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 102.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,829,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,958 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $135,502,000. Finally, Dechtman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $79,133,000.

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.59. The company had a trading volume of 4,095,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,243,323. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $78.16.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

