Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by Sonora Investment Management Group LLC

Sonora Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 14,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 9,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, FC Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $76.60 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $78.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.96. The company has a market cap of $50.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

