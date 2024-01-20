Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target Increased to C$10.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Free Report) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Cormark raised their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James set a C$13.00 price target on Secure Energy Services and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$10.83.

Secure Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of SES opened at C$9.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.85 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.80. Secure Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$5.81 and a 12 month high of C$10.15.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$427.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$417.50 million. Secure Energy Services had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 13.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Secure Energy Services will post 0.6555118 earnings per share for the current year.

Secure Energy Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

Insider Activity at Secure Energy Services

In other Secure Energy Services news, Director Mark Bly acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.36 per share, with a total value of C$167,218.00. In other Secure Energy Services news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.65, for a total transaction of C$33,903.69. Also, Director Mark Bly purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$167,218.00. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities.

Featured Stories

