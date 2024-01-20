Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 879,774 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 74% from the previous session’s volume of 505,406 shares.The stock last traded at $11.92 and had previously closed at $11.85.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SEMR. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Semrush from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Semrush from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Semrush in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.78 and a beta of 1.58.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Semrush had a negative return on equity of 9.99% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $78.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.66 million. On average, analysts predict that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Semrush news, President Eugenie Levin sold 30,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total transaction of $228,901.68. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 122,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,597.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Semrush news, President Eugenie Levin sold 30,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total transaction of $228,901.68. Following the transaction, the president now owns 122,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,597.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 90,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $996,472.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,731,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,393,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,121,888 shares of company stock valued at $11,916,039. 60.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEMR. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Semrush by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 76,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Semrush by 4.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Semrush by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Semrush by 25.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Semrush by 6.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

