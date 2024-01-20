ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Raised to $700.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $575.00 to $700.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NOW. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Argus lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $633.48.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $749.11 on Tuesday. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $405.37 and a 52-week high of $753.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.03, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $692.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $612.92.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total transaction of $2,116,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,904 shares in the company, valued at $26,137,263.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total transaction of $34,500.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,938. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total value of $2,116,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,137,263.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,997 shares of company stock worth $6,496,675. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServiceNow

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.0% during the second quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

