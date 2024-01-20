Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Receives $67.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

Separately, BNP Paribas lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Get Shell alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Shell

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shell Trading Down 0.4 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Shell by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHEL opened at $61.12 on Monday. Shell has a 1-year low of $52.47 and a 1-year high of $68.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.86 and a 200-day moving average of $63.95. The firm has a market cap of $203.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.62.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. Shell had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $78.01 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shell will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.40%.

Shell Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.