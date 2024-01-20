Shelter Mutual Insurance Co Sells 13,800 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co lessened its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 82,710 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 13,800 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for 2.4% of Shelter Mutual Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its position in Oracle by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,878 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,279,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 11,548 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 7,121 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,950 shares of company stock worth $2,252,948. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Oracle Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE ORCL opened at $109.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $301.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $82.04 and a one year high of $127.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.74.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 44.20%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

