Shelter Mutual Insurance Co Sells 28,550 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co trimmed its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,550 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of Shelter Mutual Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $17,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 81,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 261,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 68,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 445,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,853,000 after acquiring an additional 247,075 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $56.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.41. The firm has a market cap of $61.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $50.95 and a one year high of $58.42.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.8471 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

