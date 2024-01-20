Shelter Mutual Insurance Co Sells 4,000 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Shelter Mutual Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $239.54 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $190.18 and a one year high of $239.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.91.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

