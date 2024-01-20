Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

FOUR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a sell rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $79.95.

Shift4 Payments Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:FOUR opened at $75.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.62 and a 200-day moving average of $61.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.31. Shift4 Payments has a one year low of $42.91 and a one year high of $78.97.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $243.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.21 million. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 26.36%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Shift4 Payments news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $65,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,717 shares in the company, valued at $501,913.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Shift4 Payments news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $411,670.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 223,218 shares in the company, valued at $13,127,450.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $65,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,717 shares in the company, valued at $501,913.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,418,960. 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shift4 Payments

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 6.3% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 3.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 4.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 34.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

