Short Interest in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Declines By 6.2%

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 136,100 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the December 15th total of 145,100 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 53,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Insider Activity at Alamo Group

In other Alamo Group news, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.24, for a total transaction of $128,617.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,032 shares in the company, valued at $1,916,951.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.24, for a total value of $128,617.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,032 shares in the company, valued at $1,916,951.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dan Edward Malone sold 1,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.14, for a total transaction of $253,903.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,229.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,116 shares of company stock worth $590,219 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alamo Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Alamo Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Alamo Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alamo Group Price Performance

Alamo Group stock opened at $205.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.07. Alamo Group has a 12-month low of $146.66 and a 12-month high of $216.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $196.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.46.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.37. Alamo Group had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $419.64 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Alamo Group will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Alamo Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

