Short Interest in Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG) Declines By 5.6%

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,700 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the December 15th total of 77,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Bright Minds Biosciences Trading Up 0.8 %

DRUG opened at $1.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.02. Bright Minds Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $6.44.

Institutional Trading of Bright Minds Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Minds Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bright Minds Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in Bright Minds Biosciences by 14.7% in the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 515,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 66,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.22% of the company’s stock.

About Bright Minds Biosciences

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, develops 5-HT (serotonin) medicines to improve the lives of patients with severe and life-altering diseases. Its portfolio of selective 5-HT receptor agonists includes 5-HT2C, 5-HT2A, and 5-HT2C/A for the treatment of epilepsy, pain, and neuropsychiatry.

