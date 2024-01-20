Siacoin Trading Up 22.7% This Week (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 20th. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $639.71 million and approximately $16.26 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Siacoin has traded up 22.7% against the dollar. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,516.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.73 or 0.00170375 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $237.84 or 0.00572889 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00009600 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00058980 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $156.01 or 0.00375771 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.41 or 0.00171995 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000545 BTC.

About Siacoin

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 56,234,745,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,210,598,327 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

