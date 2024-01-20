Sigma Additive Solutions (NASDAQ:SASI) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASI – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.39 and last traded at $3.54. Approximately 18,479 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,447,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered Sigma Additive Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 5th.

Get Sigma Additive Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SASI

Sigma Additive Solutions Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.61.

Sigma Additive Solutions (NASDAQ:SASI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.23. Sigma Additive Solutions had a negative net margin of 1,123.90% and a negative return on equity of 180.93%. The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.57 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. will post -7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sigma Additive Solutions

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sigma Additive Solutions stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 110,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.05% of Sigma Additive Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sigma Additive Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc operates as a software company. The company offers PrintRite3D, an integrated hardware and software edge computing platform that combines inspection, feedback, data collection, and critical analysis. It also provides PrintRite3D Direct Energy Deposition for metal parts and PrintRite3D Selective Laser Sintering for polymer materials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Additive Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Additive Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.