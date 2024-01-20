Sigma Lithium (OTCMKTS:SGMLF) Trading Down 1.9%

Sigma Lithium Corporation (OTCMKTS:SGMLF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.58 and last traded at $25.87. Approximately 823,209 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10,493% from the average daily volume of 7,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.38.

Sigma Lithium Trading Down 2.9 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.77 and its 200-day moving average is $31.46.

Sigma Lithium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on April 30, 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.