Simplex Trading LLC Buys Shares of 268,477 Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL)

Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 268,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,066,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXL. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 81,220.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 8,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

Shares of SOXL opened at $34.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 4.08. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $34.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.20.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Profile

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

